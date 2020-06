She was named the team's most improved player in 2019 and was named team captain in 2020.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – Judy Manzano was a three-year starter on the Foley soccer team.

She was named the team’s most improved player in 2019 and was named team captain in 2020.

Judy plans to study nursing at South Alabama in the fall.