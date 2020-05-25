Spring Sport Shout Out: Josiah Harry

As an 8th grader, he won his first state championship in the discus.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Josiah Harry was a track and field star at Mobile Christian.

Harry won seven state championships and one national championship during his time at Mobile Christian. He also holds 40 combined meet and venue records and Mobile Christian school records in the shot put and discus.

Harry will continue his track and field career at the University of Alabama.

