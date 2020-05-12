Spring Sport Shout Out: Jill Robinson

Jill Robinson earned All-State and All Region honors in 2019 as a member of the Baker softball team.

She played five varsity seasons for Baker.

She plans to continue her softball career playing at Troy.

