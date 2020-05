Emily was named the team's Defensive MVP in 2018 & 2019, and was named a team captain in 2020.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Emily Hammac was a three year starter for the Foley High School girl’s soccer team.

She was also an honorable mention for the 7A all-state team 2019.

Emily plans to attend Faulkner University in Montgomery, AL on a soccer scholarship this fall.