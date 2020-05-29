Spring Sport Shout Out: Alexia Peyton Barnett

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Alexia Peyton Barnett played five years of varsity soccer for Saraland High School.
She was a team captain and will continue her education at the University of Mississippi in the fall.
