MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Abby Foster spent five years as a varsity golfer and three years as a varsity softball player at Davidson High School.

The Davidson golf team won three consecutive MCPSS county championships from 2017-2019 with the help of Abby.

Abby recently joined the United States Marine Corps.