Crib was hitting .556 with 20 hits, 12 doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI when the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Theodore’s Kendall Crib was off to a hot start at the plate in 2020 for the Bobcats.

He plans to attend Bishop State Community College in the fall on a baseball scholarship.