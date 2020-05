He was undefeated in 2019, beating his opponents by an average of 10 strokes per nine holes.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Phillip Darst has been on the Baker High School varsity golf team for three years.

He was undefeated in 2019, beating his opponents by an average of 10 strokes per nine holes.

Phillip won the Mobile County Championship in 2019 and he signed a full scholarship with Miles College in Birmingham.

Before Phillip’s senior season ended, Phillip shot a five-under par 31 on the front nine at Spring Hill College.