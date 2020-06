Lance will continue his track and cross country career at the University of Mobile.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Lance Paquette was a track and field star at Daphne High School.

He qualified for state every cross country season and was a state qualifier in outdoor track and field in four of his six years competing for the Trojans.

