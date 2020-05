Knight led Bayside with 12 RBIs and hit a grand slam on February 29th before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bayside Academy’s Jack Knight was a star on the mound and at the plate.

Knight was a three-year starter for the Admirals and was a first-team Coastal Alabama

All-Region selection in 2019.

He plans to attend Auburn this fall on an academic scholarship and study engineering.