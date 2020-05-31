Spring Senior Shout Out: Bailey Dixon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Bailey Dixon played three years of varsity soccer at McGill-Toolen.
Bailey broke her hand last season, but came back and helped lead McGill to the 7A State Finals.
The goalkeeper will attend Jacksonville State in the fall.
