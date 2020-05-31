Spring Senior Shout Out: Bailey Dixon

High School Sports

Bailey broke her hand last season, but came back and helped lead McGill to the 7A State Finals.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Bailey Dixon played three years of varsity soccer at McGill-Toolen.

Bailey broke her hand last season, but came back and helped lead McGill to the 7A State Finals.

The goalkeeper will attend Jacksonville State in the fall.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories