MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Spanish Fort linebacker Sterling Dixon Jr. is out indefinitely, his father Sterling Dixon Sr. tells WKRG. The 4-star, senior linebacker was sidelined last Friday after reinjuring his shoulder in the first half of the the Toro’s win over Theodore. Dixon is expected to have surgery to repair his injured shoulder. He is committed to play at Alabama next season.

“We are trying to gather all the information so we can make the best decision moving forward,” says Dixon Sr.

Dixon leads the Toros in tackles with 64 (20 solo, 44 assists). He also has seven sacks, 10 QB hurries and 12 tackles for a loss.

Spanish Fort is 3-2 this season with losses to Fairhope and Saraland. The Toros travel to play Daphne in a non-region matchup on Friday.

As a sophomore at Mobile Christian, Dixon missed extended time on the field due to the same shoulder injury.

Dixon is the state’s reigning 3A Lineman of the Year — he posted 172 tackles and 18 sacks for the Leopards last season.

This offseason, Dixon transferred from Mobile Christian to Spanish Fort. Dixon Sr. told WKRG his son wanted to play at a higher level of football for his senior season.

“Sterling wants to compete and produce at a higher classification and level,” says Dixon Sr. “He knows he only has one more season to do that.”