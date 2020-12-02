Spanish Fort prepares for second straight trip to the Super 7’s

"After last year's loss at Jordan-Hare, there was some sad and upset people. I think that fueled them this season," said Coach Blackmon.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – “Their mind is set on finishing what they started,” said Spanish Fort football coach Ben Blackmon.

For the second straight season, the Spanish Fort Toros will play for the 6A state title. This year they hope to come home with a different result.

“After last year’s loss at Jordan-Hare, there was some sad and upset people. I think that fueled them this season,” said Coach Blackmon.

The Toros lost to Oxford in the title game last season. Playoff success is nothing new to Spanish Fort, you have to go back to 2007 to find a season where the Toros didn’t advance to the third round of the playoffs.

“They understand at the end of the day if you don’t perform you go home. For them that’s when their resiliency and their instincts kick in, when they realize it’s a one game season,” said Coach Blackmon.

The Toros replaced a few key playmakers from last year’s state runner-up squad, but 2020 has made this year’s team one of the closest Ben Blackmon has ever coached.

“After all they’ve been through with COVID-19, shutting down schools and Hurricane Sally they have just come together and worked day after day to work and come together. I’m so proud of them,” said Coach Blackmon.