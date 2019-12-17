Several local schools expected to changes AHSAA classifications

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne, UMS-Wright, McGill-Toolen, and Vigor could be among athletic powerhouse schools moving up or down when the Alabama High School Athletic Association releases its reclassification for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years. The AHSAA is expected to release the new groups Tuesday morning.

The AHSAA reclassifies every two years based on enrollment figures. Private school enrollment is multiplied by 1.35 for classification purposes.

Multiple sources tell News 5 that Theodore and McGill-Toolen could drop from 7A to 6A. Class 7A has consisted of 32 teams for its first four years, but the AHSAA is not locked in on that number, which could go up or down. McGill-Toolen has lost enrollment due to the opening of St. Michael Catholic School in Baldwin County.

Daphne is expected to jump from 6A to 7A.

UMS-Wright could move up to 5A in all sports based on enrollment. The question then would be whether the football program, which has won the last three state championships at 4A, will have to move up to 6A under the AHSAA’s controversial competitive balance rules.

Vigor and Jackson could both move from 5A to 4A.

Several private school programs could be moving up or down due to the competitive balance rules.

Another thing to watch is what classification several of Lower Alabama’s new schools land. Elberta and Orange Beach will be classified for the first time.

