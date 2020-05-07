Senior Spring Shout Out: Zoe Chadwell

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Zoe Chadwell played three seasons on the varsity girls soccer team at Alma Bryant.
She hold numerous school records, including the school’s all-time season record for saves (132) and shutouts (8). She also holds Alma Bryant’s all-time career record for saves (334) and shutouts (17).
Zoe was a team captain and signed a soccer scholarship to play at Judson College in the fall.
