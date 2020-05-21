Senior Spring Shout Out: Tristin Gant

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Tristin Gant was a pitcher for the Theodore Bobcats.

Travis played two varsity seasons for the Bobcats.

He plans to continue his baseball career at the junior college level.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories

Trending Stories