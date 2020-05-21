Senior Spring Shout Out: Landon Singley

Landon was named All State in 2019 and picked as a team captain.

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – Landon Singley played three seasons of varsity baseball for the Baker Hornets.

Landosn plans to attend Coastal Alabama South CC in the fall.

