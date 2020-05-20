Senior Spring Shout Out: Genie Ladd

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Genie Ladd was a five year starter for the UMS-Wright soccer team.

She was selected to the 2019 All-County team and named the Bulldog’s 2019 MVP.

She plans to attend the University of Alabama in the fall.

