He tallied 35 goals and 40 assists during his career.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Anthony Lazzari was a three year varsity captain on the St. Michael soccer team.

He tallied 35 goals and 40 assists during his career.

Anthony was selected and played in the 2019 AHSAA North vs South All Star Game. He was also an Honorable Mention on the AHSAA All State Coaches Team.