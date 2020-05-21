Senior Spring Shout Out: Anna Langston

Before the 2020 was cut short, Anna had 1 assist, 3 goals, and 19 stops/steals.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Anna Langston was a four year starter on the Foley soccer team.

Anna plans to attend Coastal Community College and plans to get her basics in nursing before transferring to a 4-Year college.

