Senior Spring Shout Out: Anna Langston

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) Anna Langston was a four year starter on the Foley soccer team.
Before the 2020 was cut short, Anna had 1 assist, 3 goals, and 19 stops/steals.
Anna plans to attend Coastal Community College and plans to get her basics in nursing before transferring to a 4-Year college.
