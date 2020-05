MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ashton Farnell was a six year varsity starter for the Murphy High School softball team.

She started at third base at just 12 years old.

Ashton held the following team records for five consecutive years at Murphy: Homeruns, Highest Batting Average, Highest Fielding Percentage, most put outs and attempts.

She recieved a Golden glove award, Offensive MVP and Defensive MVP awards for multiple seasons.