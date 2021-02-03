Saraland’s Karson Green signs with UT-Martin

Green had previously said he was going to be a preferred walk-on at Troy.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – Saraland quarterback Karson Green signed a letter of intent with UT-Martin on Wednesday.

“I decided I was going to bet on myself and walk-on at Troy. Then Coach Jason Simpson at UT Martin called and offered me a full ride scholarship so I’m going to Tennessee,” said Green.

“It’s a big relief, when your parents don’t have to pay for your school. It’s just another opportunity for me to go compete,” Green added.

Green was a FNFF Player of the Week winner last season and helped lead the Spartans to the 6A semifinals where they lost to Spanish Fort.

He threw for 2,347 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, adding 11 more touchdowns on the ground.