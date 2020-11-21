Saraland vs. Spanish Fort, Faith vs. St. Paul’s headline semifinal matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re guaranteed a Region 1 representative in both the 5A and 6A state title game this year.

Faith Academy beat UMS-Wright 37-16 on Friday, while St. Paul’s beat Central-Clay County 27-13. The Saints and Rams will now battle in the semifinals with a spot in the 5A title game on the line. The two teams met earlier this year, with the Saints beating the Rams 20-6. St. Paul’s is currently undefeated, and the Rams only loss this year is to the Saints.

In 6A, Saraland beat Opelika 46-27. On The Hill, Spanish Fort beat Blount 24-14 on Friday night. This sets up a local rematch between the Spartans and Toros next Friday night. Spanish Fort beat Saraland 24-21 earlier this year and is looking to advance to the 6A state title game for the second-straight season.

In 2A, the Leroy Bears beat Lanett 28-21 on Friday to advance to the semifinals.