Robert Brazile, Scott Hunter and more leading fundraiser for Vigor athletic department

"When I retired, my purpose became to share what I had with kids," said Brazile.

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) – “I’m challenging all the people that I played with, taught and worked with to give back to Vigor. We need any type of donation you can give,” said Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile.

Robert Brazile, Scott Hunter, DeShaun Davis, Roosevelt Patterson and more were at Vigor High School on Friday to film a PSA for an upcoming fundraiser.

“When I retired, my purpose became to share what I had with kids,” said Brazile. “I came home and I volunteered here at Vigor. I wanted to give back to my community and this city.”

The group of former Vigor football stars are helping launch a fundraiser to raise money for the Vigor athletic department. They’re calling on all Vigor alumni to pitch in.

Current Las Vegas Raiders lineman Darius Philon drove from Texas this week to be at Vigor to help the cause. He also pledged a $1,000 donation.

“My thing isn’t just football, it’s always been helping others and coming back to show the guys that you can make it out of here as long as you stay focused,” said Philon. “If you surround yourself with good people, good things will come.”

The fundraiser aims to raise money for both boys and girls sports. The group wants to put Vigor in a position to compete at a high level in all sports.

“I don’t care what high school, if you want to go to state, you still have to go through Prichard to get there,” said Brazile. “We here at Vigor know that we need to be at our best to uphold that.”

The fundraiser will officially launch April 1st.