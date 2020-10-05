Road to Recovery: Gulf Shores returns to the field

“How do you put it into words? When you drive around and see the devastation, it looked like the aftermath of a war zone. Words can’t describe the level of devastation in the county,” said Coach Blake.

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) – It looked, and sounded like any Friday night.

But this game was played on a Monday, less than two weeks after Hurricane Sally made landfall along the Alabama coast.

“It was moving so slow, we just got pounded for two to three hours of the eye wall,” said Gulf Shores football coach Matt Blake.

“How do you put it into words? When you drive around and see the devastation, it looked like the aftermath of a war zone. Words can’t describe the level of devastation in the county,” said Coach Blake.

Schools were closed and football practice put on hold. Students were just getting adjusted to the new normals of high school, when their routines were again changed.

“We had a lot of kids that had to work. They were cutting themselves and neighbors out of houses and cutting trees off houses,” said Coach Blake. “Our kids had to deal with some grown up things in the last 14 days, just tonight we got some sense of normalcy.”

Normal is a relative term in 2020.

It means different things to different people. For those in Gulf Shores, Monday’s football game was the normal they needed.

“It’s just been fun to see kids smile. It’s been fun to hear kids laugh. When you know this is an outlet for them, even just the little bit of time we have them. When they’re at practice and able to laugh they can just be kids. You know what they’re going home to when we’re done,” said Coach Blake.

There’s still a lot of recovery work to do in the Gulf Shores community and throughout Baldwin County, but each passing day brings stories of hope for the future.

“The really cool thing about the community is you saw neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends and strangers helping strangers,” said Coach Blake. “It really warms your heart to see the community support one another like that.”