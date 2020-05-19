Nathan McDaniel ready to lead the Elberta Warriors this fall

“It’s an exciting thing to be a part of. The people here are incredibly hard working people that want to see this place be successful and that’s exciting,” said McDaniel.

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s a great opportunity to build something and to get something off the ground floor and build it the way you want to build it. We’re excited about it,” said Elberta football coach Nathan McDaniel.

After spending the last six years as the head coach of the Baldwin County Tigers, Nathan McDaniel is ready for a new challenge.

“Sometimes with coaches, things run their course and it’s time to move on. When I left Bay Minette I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said McDaniel.

After a successful run leading the Tigers, McDaniel will now take over as the head coach at Elberta. The Warriors are in a unique position, as they will play their first varsity football season this fall.

“It’s an exciting thing to be a part of. The people here are incredibly hard working people that want to see this place be successful and that’s exciting,” said McDaniel. “This is something that’s brand new. This is the first senior class to go through Elberta High School. The school is growing so fast, it went from a 1A to a 5A school overnight.”

Playing varsity football for the first time can be difficult for any high school program, but starting in 5A Region 1 brings its own set of challenges.

“They have to learn how to practice and prepare like a 5A school. They have to watch film like a 5A school. They have to do all the little things that it takes to be successful at this level because 5A and 6A football at this level is a different animal,” said McDaniel.

As McDaniel prepares his new team for the tough road ahead, he tells me the COVID-19 school shutdown and spring cancellations have created an even playing field for him and his staff to get the Warriors ready for fall.

“This gives us an opportunity to get in here and get the facility going and meet with the kids on Google meetings so we’re not that far behind the 8-ball,” said McDaniel.