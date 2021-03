Colby McAllister had 14 points and Kolby Horace added 13 in the loss.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Mountain Brook beat Spanish Fort 56-43 in the 6A State Championship Game Wednesday afternoon.

Spanish Fort trailed by two at halftime and tied the game early in the third quarter. The Toros struggled to score in the fourth quarter though, and Mountain Brook never looked back.

The Toros were hoping to win their first basketball championship in school history.