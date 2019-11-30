Mobile Christian, UMS-Wright, Spanish Fort going to Super 7’s

T.R. Miller took on Mobile Christian Friday night in the semi-finals.

The Super 7's will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Toros, Bulldogs and Leopards will represent our area in Auburn next week.

The Spanish Fort Toros took down Opelika on Friday night to clinch a spot in the 6A state championship game. The Toros, led by quarterback Kris Abrams-Draine, beat the Bulldogs 27-24.

UMS-Wright trailed Andalusia 14-0 in the first half on Friday night, but took over in the second half. Terry Curtis’ Bulldogs beat Andalusia 21-14 to clinch a spot in the 4A state championship game.

Mobile Christian also went down 14-0 early against T.R. Miller. Ronnie Cottrell and the Leopards would rattle off 41 unanswered points to beat T.R. Miller 41-14. The Leopards have clinched a spot in the 3A state championship game.

Reeltown beat Leroy in overtime. The Rebels converted a 2-point conversion in overtime to get the win.

Lanett also beat Sweet Water 42-35 on Friday night.