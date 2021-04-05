Mobile Christian learning from back-to-back losses

"We played two good teams and got beat. That's just how the season goes," said Haines.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Christian Leopards were the #1 ranked team in 4A last week, according to the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

“We’re competing every day and practicing hard. I really like our team,” said head coach Talley Haines.

The Leopards only lost three seniors from last year’s team, and have one of the most potent offenses in the state.

Last week though, Mobile Christian lost two, high-scoring games to Fairhope and American Christian.

“We played two good teams and got beat. That’s just how the season goes,” said Haines.

Coach Haines hopes to use last week as a learning experience moving forward.

“It reminds you to do the little things,” said Haines. “We have to throw strikes and play defense. We lost, but it’s not a big deal. We’ll be ready for next time.”

The Leopards were supposed to play Murphy on Monday night, but that game was moved to Wednesday.