Local stars selected to the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic

This year's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic will be played March 12th at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the rosters for the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic were announced.

Three local athletes will represent our area in the game this year.

McGill-Toolen’s Nya Valentine will suit up for the girls team.

Fairhope’s Riley Leonard and Williamson’s Jordan Bell will play for the boys all-stars.

Williamson’s Shumbe Hunter will coach the boys team along with Steve Ward of Huffman and Thompson’s Dru Powell.

Last year, the Alabama boys and girls all-stars both won their respective games against Mississippi.

The full rosters are below.

2021 Alabama All-Star Roster (Girls) Player School Pos. Ht Maya Cunningham Pleasant Grove G 5’10 Allasha Dudley Anniston G 5’6 Saniah Parker Mae Jemison G 5’10 Amiya Payne Hewitt-Trussville G 6’0 Kaitlin Peterson Eufaula PG 5’8 Sara Puckett Muscle Shoals G 6’2 Jirah Rogers East Limestone P 6’1 Karoline Striplin Geneva County C 6’3 Nya Valentine McGill-Toolen PG 5’3 Jenna Walker Priceville PG 5’8 Grace Watson Hazel Green F 6’0 Randrea Wright Carver – Birmingham G 5’7