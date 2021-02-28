Local stars selected to the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the rosters for the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic were announced.
Three local athletes will represent our area in the game this year.
McGill-Toolen’s Nya Valentine will suit up for the girls team.
Fairhope’s Riley Leonard and Williamson’s Jordan Bell will play for the boys all-stars.
Williamson’s Shumbe Hunter will coach the boys team along with Steve Ward of Huffman and Thompson’s Dru Powell.
Last year, the Alabama boys and girls all-stars both won their respective games against Mississippi. This year’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic will be played March 12th at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.
The full rosters are below.
|2021 Alabama All-Star Roster (Girls)
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|Ht
|Maya Cunningham
|Pleasant Grove
|G
|5’10
|Allasha Dudley
|Anniston
|G
|5’6
|Saniah Parker
|Mae Jemison
|G
|5’10
|Amiya Payne
|Hewitt-Trussville
|G
|6’0
|Kaitlin Peterson
|Eufaula
|PG
|5’8
|Sara Puckett
|Muscle Shoals
|G
|6’2
|Jirah Rogers
|East Limestone
|P
|6’1
|Karoline Striplin
|Geneva County
|C
|6’3
|Nya Valentine
|McGill-Toolen
|PG
|5’3
|Jenna Walker
|Priceville
|PG
|5’8
|Grace Watson
|Hazel Green
|F
|6’0
|Randrea Wright
|Carver – Birmingham
|G
|5’7
|2021 Alabama All-Star Roster (Boys)
|Player
|School
|Pos.
|Ht
|Jordan Bell
|Williamson
|SF
|6’4
|Kaleb Brown
|Lee – Huntsville
|G
|6’6
|Cameron Crawford
|Spain Park
|G
|6’3
|Jerdarrian (J.D.) Davison
|Calhoun
|PG
|6’4
|Dwayne (D.J.) Fairley
|Hoover
|SG
|6’2
|Bryson Hall
|Tuscaloosa County
|SF
|6’8
|Grant Hopkins
|Thompson
|PG
|6’0
|Riley Leonard
|Fairhope
|G
|6’4
|Keshawn Murphy
|Ramsay
|F
|6’11
|Brody Peebles
|Hartselle
|G
|6’3
|Dawson Sarblah
|Greenville
|G
|6’6
|Rayquan Taylor
|Carver – Montgomery
|F
|6’10