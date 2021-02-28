Local stars selected to the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic

This year's Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic will be played March 12th at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Sunday, the rosters for the 31st Alabama – Mississippi All-Star Classic were announced.

Three local athletes will represent our area in the game this year.

McGill-Toolen’s Nya Valentine will suit up for the girls team.

Fairhope’s Riley Leonard and Williamson’s Jordan Bell will play for the boys all-stars.

Williamson’s Shumbe Hunter will coach the boys team along with Steve Ward of Huffman and Thompson’s Dru Powell.

Last year, the Alabama boys and girls all-stars both won their respective games against Mississippi. This year’s Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Basketball Classic will be played March 12th at the Cramton Bowl Multiplex.

The full rosters are below.

2021 Alabama All-Star Roster (Girls)
PlayerSchoolPos.Ht
Maya CunninghamPleasant GroveG5’10
Allasha DudleyAnnistonG5’6
Saniah ParkerMae JemisonG5’10
Amiya PayneHewitt-TrussvilleG6’0
Kaitlin PetersonEufaulaPG5’8
Sara PuckettMuscle ShoalsG6’2
Jirah RogersEast LimestoneP6’1
Karoline StriplinGeneva CountyC6’3
Nya ValentineMcGill-ToolenPG5’3
Jenna WalkerPricevillePG5’8
Grace WatsonHazel GreenF6’0
Randrea WrightCarver – BirminghamG5’7
2021 Alabama All-Star Roster (Boys)
PlayerSchoolPos.Ht
Jordan BellWilliamsonSF6’4
Kaleb BrownLee – HuntsvilleG6’6
Cameron CrawfordSpain ParkG6’3
Jerdarrian (J.D.) DavisonCalhounPG6’4
Dwayne (D.J.) FairleyHooverSG6’2
Bryson HallTuscaloosa CountySF6’8
Grant HopkinsThompsonPG6’0
Riley LeonardFairhopeG6’4
Keshawn MurphyRamsayF6’11
Brody PeeblesHartselleG6’3
Dawson SarblahGreenvilleG6’6
Rayquan TaylorCarver – MontgomeryF6’10

