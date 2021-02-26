Local basketball Final Four matchups

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A number of our local basketball teams have advanced to the Final Four in Birmingham.
Below is a list of matchups and locations for our local teams hoping to bring a title back to the Port City:
- Friday 2/26 4:30 PM – Vigor Boy’s vs. Anniston (Bill Harris Arena)
- Monday 3/1 9 AM – McGill-Toolen Girl’s vs. Hazel Green (UAB)
- Monday 3/1 11:30 AM – Spanish Fort Boy’s vs. Scottsboro (UAB)
- Monday 3/1 4:30 PM – Cottage Hill Christian Boy’s vs. Fyffe (Bill Harris Arena)
- Tuesday 3/2 2:00 PM – Theodores Girl’s vs. Hewitt-Trussville (UAB)
- Wednesday 3/3 2:00 PM – St. Luke’s Girl’s vs. Pisgah (Bill Harris Arena)