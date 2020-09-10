Leroy Bears remain top ranked team despite unusual circumstances

“Looking forward to your senior year and your last ride, it’s disappointing to not get a full season, but we’re thankful to be out here every day,” said lineman Haas Flowers.

LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) – “Our guys have stayed resilient. We’ve taken it one day at a time and we realize there are things we can’t control,” said Leroy football coach Jason Massey.

The Leroy Bears have only played one half of a football game so far this season.

Their first three games on the schedule against Southern Choctaw, Orange Beach and Greene County have all become forfeit wins.

“Looking forward to your senior year and your last ride, it’s disappointing to not get a full season, but we’re thankful to be out here every day,” said lineman Haas Flowers.

It’s been a month of practicing for the Bears, with no games to practice for. The team’s 19 seniors have taken it upon themselves to keep morale up.

“You have to keep practice fun, it’s all we can do. We have to keep the energy up,” said senior Kelston Fikes.

We’re a month into the season, and even though Leroy has yet to play a game, they’re still the top ranked team in 2A. This week they received 22 first place votes.

“One of my kids actually said today – Isn’t it crazy we’re still getting first place votes even though we haven’t played a game? I thought, yes it is. That’s a testament to what guys before have done,” said Coach Massey.

“The rankings will stay the same, until there’s a reason for them to change. If we win or don’t play they won’t change,” said Flowers.

It’s been quite an unusual year so far for the Bears. But they’re looking forward to finally getting on the field and putting on a show for their community.

“We just hope to uphold the tradition and put a good product on the field. We just need to play with the class and pride that’s expected,” said Coach Massey.

