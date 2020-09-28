Karson Green, Saraland off to 5-1 start

“I try not to compare myself to anybody, I come in day in and day out and work my tail off. I am who I am and each day I want to get better and it’s going to pay off,” said quarterback Karson Green.

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – “This kid is special. Karson Green, the way he’s come and practiced with the leadership he’s displayed on a daily basis, the toughness he displays on Friday nights, he has the respect of everyone in the locker room,” said Saraland head coach Jeff Kelly.

Karson Green is the next in a long line of successful Saraland Spartan quarterbacks.

“I try not to compare myself to anybody, I come in day in and day out and work my tail off. I am who I am and each day I want to get better and it’s going to pay off,” said quarterback Karson Green.

Jack West is at Stanford and last year’s quarterback Brett Nezat is at Arkansas State. Green’s recruitment is still ongoing, but Coach Kelly sees something special in his new signal caller.

“Sometimes the guy just has ‘it’. He’s come in and been the player he needs to be and his teammates see that,” said Coach Kelly.

“I think I’m where I need to be, it’s all a part of God’s plan, it will pay off. Hard work will play off,” said Green.

As a former college and NFL quarterback, Coach Kelly knows a thing or two about developing players for the next level.

“You have to be a tough football player, anybody that says a quarterback isn’t tough, to play it right you have to be tough and we have a tough one right now,” said Coach Kelly.

“I love Coach Kelly. He makes everyday fun bringing juice to practice. He knows the game and that will pay off in the long run,” said Green.

The Spartans hope it pays off with a return trip to the Super 7’s.

