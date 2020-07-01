Josiah Harry wins Gatorade state award, prepares for future at Alabama

“I woke up and my mom came to my room to tell me I won it, people blew up my phone all day and it felt really good,” said Harry.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “All the hard work, late hours and early mornings, throwing and working out paid off,” said former Mobile Christian star Josiah Harry.

The former Leopard was recently named the Gatorade Alabama Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Harry won multiple state championships at Mobile Christian and became the first person in the state to throw the shot put past 64 feet. His senior season was cut short due to COVID-19, but the nature of his sport has allowed him to continue his training.

“Other sports like football and basketball, you can make your opponent mess up by hitting them or blocking their shot. This is just you and how well you do depends on how hard you train and how many reps you put in,” said Harry.

After years of competing, throwing has become second nature to Harry.

“When you have the perfect throw you don’t realize it,” said Harry. “In throwing, the harder you try to put all your muscle in it it won’t go as far.”

He’ll find out in July if he’s the winner of the National Gatorade Boys Track and Field Athlete of the Year award.

As he waits for that announcement, he’s continuing his preparation to join the Crimson Tide this fall.

“We have a really good shot next year at doing some business and getting points at NCAA’s,” said Harry.

