Hurricane Sally postpones high school football games in Pensacola area

High School Sports

Santa Rosa and Escambia county have both postponed the start of football season due to Hurricane Sally.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally has postponed high school football’s return to the Florida panhandle.

Pensacola Catholic vs. Escambia was set to be our Pensacola Game of the Week for Friday Night Football Fever.

In Mobile, Saraland’s matchup with Blount has been moved to Thursday night at Ladd.

