Hurricane Sally postpones high school football games in Pensacola area

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Hurricane Sally has postponed high school football’s return to the Florida panhandle.

Santa Rosa and Escambia county have both postponed the start of football season due to Hurricane Sally.

Pensacola Catholic vs. Escambia was set to be our Pensacola Game of the Week for Friday Night Football Fever.

In Mobile, Saraland’s matchup with Blount has been moved to Thursday night at Ladd.

