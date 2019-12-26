The LeFlore Rattlers have won the holiday tournament three times.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High school basketball will take over the Port City this weekend, as the Gulf Coast Holiday Classic tips off Thursday morning.

The holiday weekend tournament brings teams from Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida to Mobile to compete.

The LeFlore Rattlers have won the holiday tournament three times.

Below is the schedule for Thursday’s games. All games will be played at Spring Hill College, with the championship game set for December 28.