Foley prepares for first year under Deric Scott

“The emotion is there, this is a special place to me. Getting back here and rekindling those friendships and being involved in the community is great for me,” said Coach Scott.

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – “We’re excited for the opportunity to get started,” said new Foley Lions football coach Deric Scott.

Coach Scott and the Foley Lions are gearing up for the 2020 season. For Coach Scott, he’s making the move across the bay from Vigor to take over as coach of the Lions.

“The emotion is there, this is a special place to me. Getting back here and rekindling those friendships and being involved in the community is great for me,” said Coach Scott.

Coach Scott spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Foley before taking over at Vigor and turning the Wolves into a power in our region. Now his goal is turn around a Foley program that’s won a combined three games the last two seasons.

“The guys are here and flying around, we’re excited for this opportunity,” said Coach Scott.

This is just the beginning of the Foley Lions journey, and Coach Scott is hoping all the uncertainty in the world can be a teaching moment for his team.

“Football is a game that we all love and put a lot into, but at the end of the day it’s about being there for your brother and being there for your teammate. With the pandemic going on, it’s about family and loving each other and looking out for each other,” said Coach Scott.

After one week of practice, Coach Scott is happy with the way his team is responding to the new coaching staff.

“They’ve come out with a good attitude. They’ve been good teammates. With all that’s going on in the world from a social standpoint, it’s been really refreshing to have all these guys around each other,” said Coach Scott.