FHSAA working on ‘creative solutions’ to salvage spring sports

The FHSAA is considering extending the spring season through June 30th, and is considering granting extra eligibility to those athletes affected.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – The coronavirus has affected sports at all levels. Many high school athletes saw their seasons cut short. In Alabama, high school spring sports have been canceled, but over in Florida, the FHSAA is kicking around ideas trying to salvage the season.

“They called it creative solutions in their press release. What they’re looking at now for athletes in the 2020 class is an extension of the season until June. That is contingent on everyone going back to school in May,” said Eric Wallace of the Pensacola New Journal. “It’s really a fluid situation. The feeling I’m getting from people I talk to is that they’re holding out hope that this turns the corner quickly and something can be salvaged.”

The FHSAA is considering extending the spring season through June 30th, and is considering granting extra eligibility to those athletes affected.

“It opens up a can of worms, there’s age restrictions, there’s eligibatily bylaws in the FHSAA rulebooks. It’s early stages, but there has been a good response from people seeing they’re trying to adapt to the new situation,” said Wallace.

All of these potential solutions come with drawbacks though.

“I think everyone is in uncharted territory. I think a lot of this is about giving hope and staying engaged with the student athletes to help them feel like there will be something good to come out of this. But unfortunately, there is a feeling across people that this thing will be a while and it’s hard to project a month or two down the line,” said Wallace.

And for those in Pensacola, their spring sport future seems even more in doubt.

“Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has already come out and said – we’re cancelling all extracurricular activities for schools this semester. That includes sports. He did say there are stipulations, if the FHSAA was to extend the season, if kids can go back to school, there could be a possibility of having that revised,” said Wallace.