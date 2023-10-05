MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cottage Hill volleyball celebrated senior night before its match against Davidson on Thursday and enjoyed another big celebration postgame. Warriors head coach Jennifer Newton claimed her 500th career victory in the 3-0 sweep.

Newton has spent her entire 21-year career at Cottage Hill. During that span, she led the Warriors to a pair of state championships. Newton graciously points the credit back to her players.

“I think it’s all about the girls. I think about all the girls I’ve coached over the years that have come through this program,” Newton said. “They’re out in the world doing incredible things and just to have a small moment in their lives, that’s pretty special.”

This year’s team is another strong one for Newton. The Warriors currently rank No. 5 in the Class 3A polls. Cottage Hill is led by six seniors – including Newton’s twin daughters Ashlyn and Emily.

“It’s definitely really special. We’ve always dreamed about playing for her and being on her team,” Ashlyn said. “To be on the court and be able to celebrate as she gets her 500th win is a pretty amazing accomplishment.”

“I just feel like it was really great for her to be able to do that on her senior night and just to be able to celebrate that with us,” Emily said.

Cottage Hill will close the regular season with matches against Mary G. Montgomery and Faith Academy. The AHSAA state volleyball playoffs begin with area tournaments on October 17th.