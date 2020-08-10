Cottage Hill Christian Warriors have high expectations entering 2020 season

“Our kids have bought into everything we’ve said as coaches. Without their buy in we wouldn't be where we’re at,” said Coach Brazell.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The last two years we won 18 games, the previous seven seasons we only had 15 wins, I’m very proud of our guys,” said Cottage Hill Christian head coach Chris Brazell.

With a solid group of seniors, the Cottage Hill Christian Warriors have high expectations for the 2020 season.

“This senior class has been together since middle school, so we understand how each other plays,” said running back Ja’Dedric Pettaway.

“We started as sophomores and then we grew as a team and brothers getting to play like that,” said lineman Jacob Gifford.

The road to a region title and a successful season won’t be easy though.

“This year we have the most difficult schedule in school history,” said Coach Brazell. “We have two 5A non-region opponents on our schedule. We just hope our schedule can remain the same as we prepare for the season.”

The offseason and preseason process has been different due to COVID-19. The Warriors’ group of seniors though have taken it upon themselves to help guide their team through the uncertainty.

“I have to forget about the stuff that’s going on, and I have to focus on pushing our underclassmen. I have to teach them and show them a good example,” said Pettaway.

Over the last few seasons, the Warriors have learned to trust the process, and the results will follow.

“Our kids have bought into everything we’ve said as coaches. Without their buy in we wouldn’t be where we’re at,” said Coach Brazell.

