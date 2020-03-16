Coronavirus impact on high school sports

"I've never experienced anything like this," said Daphne High School athletic director and football coach Kenny King.

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – High school sports in Alabama will shut down this week.

The AHSAA said the last day for athletic activity will be Tuesday, March 17th. The shutdown will last for 2.5 weeks. During that time no teams are allowed to play games, practice or hold weight-lifting or conditioning sessions.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Daphne High School athletic director and football coach Kenny King. “It’s new to us all. We’ve been talking about it as a faculty and staff and we’ve never seen anything like this.”

While the country is adjusting to a new normal, student athletes at the high school level are left with a lot of questions regarding their academic and athletic futures.

“There’s a lot of unknowns. They want to know if there will be a spring, will there be recruiting or will they be able to take the ACT on April 4th or will it be pushed back,” said King. “There’s concerns and uncertainty, our student athletes are looking for answers. I think it’s been more shock than anything.”