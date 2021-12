CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – A parade will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 for the Clarke County High School Bulldogs following the school’s recent championship football game victory.

The school is asking residents to line the streets of Grove Hill beginning at 5 p.m. for the celebration.

“Join us on December 15th at 5:00PM for a Championship parade celebrating our 2021 2A State Champion football team, cheerleaders, and the Royal Band of Blue,” a Facebook post states on the school’s page.