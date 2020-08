The annual rivalry game between the Wolves and Leopards is typically an early season, fan favorite along the Gulf Coast.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday’s Blount vs. Vigor rivalry matchup has been canceled.

Blount principal Jerome Woods told AL.com that the Leopard football team is in quarantine, and Friday’s ‘Battle of Prichard’ has been called off.

The annual rivalry game between the Wolves and Leopards is typically an early season, fan favorite along the Gulf Coast.

The schools hope to play the game later in the season if schedules allow.