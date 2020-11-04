Bayshore Christian School takes home State Championship

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Bayshore Christian School Varsity Volleyball team took home the State Championship for 1A last month.

The Volleyball team also set an Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) record by winning the title the first year the team was eligible to compete.

The Lady Eagles won 3 out of 4 sets against Donoho School on October 28, 2020. Donoho has won eleven state championships.

“Our girls worked hard and made a decision near the end of the season to keep pressing on towards the championship and not coast through the final weeks. Their hard work paid off.” Dave Omtvedt, head coach





Key Players:

Senior Cassidy Granger was named the State Tournament’s Most Valuable Player with more than 1,000 kills under her belt. Granger also made first-team All-State for 1A-2A classification.

Brooke Kearney and Ashlyn Whiteside were named to the All-Tournament team.

Avery Bramblett made second-team All-State for 1A-2A classification.

Ashlyn Whiteside was Honorable Mention All-State.

“Our student athletes, coaching staff, athletic director, and administrators have led this team with dedication, grace, dignity, perseverance, and joy both on and off the court. We are so proud of our volleyball team and grateful for the talents and work ethic that God has instilled in these girls and for the many people that played a part in the success of this team.” Dr. Tim Dernlan, Head of School at Bayshore said

“This didn’t happen overnight and it wasn’t just handed to these young ladies. These girls are standing on the shoulder of giants that have built this program from nothing.” Jeff Hauge, Athletic Director

