Bayshore Christian, Bayside Academy bring home state volleyball titles

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Bayshore Christian and Bayside Academy brought home volleyball state championships this week.

Bayside Academy beat West Point 25-17, 25-7 and 25-10 to claim the 5A title. For the Admirals, it was their 19th straight volleyball state championship, a new national record.

For head coach Ann Schilling, it was her 26th state volleyball title.

Bayshore Christian beat Donoho 25-20, 25-22, 23-25, 25-15 to win the school’s first state volleyball championship. This was the first year the Eagles were eligible to win the AHSAA title. Donoho was the defending state champions.