Baldwin County prepares for 2020 Alabama High School Bass Nation season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “We started off with two teams and we’ve grown to where we have 11 teams right now,” said Baldwin County High School fishing coach John Black. “Bass fishing is one of the fastest growing sports in the state of Alabama right now.”

There’s nothing like spending a day on the water fishing, and it’s even better when you get to represent your school.

“This year I think we’re the biggest team in Alabama Bass Nation,” said senior Tre Williams. “It’s given a lot of kids the opportunity to do something they want to do.”

“I still play baseball and fish. Once I heard we had a fishing team it clicked and I wanted to do it badly,” said junior Chance Bryars.

The Baldwin County fishing team started five years ago, and has grown each year since.

Bass fishing is currently a sanctioned high school sport in Georgia and Mississippi, and coach Black hopes Alabama can join those ranks soon.

“We enjoy taking kids that don’t play football and it gives them a sport. It takes them off the street and out of trouble and they get better at fishing and what they do,” said coach Black.

Baldwin County and teams from all over the South are ready to compete this weekend on the Tensaw River Delta as the 2020 Alabama High School Bass Nation season kicks off. It’s a rare event where Baldwin County doesn’t have to travel.

“It’s going to be better because we don’t have to figure out what fish are doing. We kind of know already, but we have to figure out what they’re biting so it’ll be tough,” said Bryars.

The teams will launch this Saturday from Live Oak Landing in Stockton.