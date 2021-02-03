Baker wrestling creating buzz in second varsity season

"We thought maybe one or two kids would qualify for state. We have eight kids with 20-plus wins, and 15 wrestlers have at least 15 wins this year," said Coach Orso.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Really we started win… win … win … next thing you know we look up and we’re 14-0. We started bringing it up and wanted to keep working hard through the regular season,” said head coach Micky Orso.



The Baker Hornets program is still young.



“I’m very honored to have the opportunity to wrestle in Mobile County,” said Cedric Abney. “When I started at Baker it was just football, basketball and baseball.”



But after just two years at the varsity level, they’re already turning heads.



The Hornets finished the regular season 24-0, and are hoping to place 10-12 wrestlers in the state meet.



“They’re proud to represent Baker wrestling,” said Coach Orso. “Their work is getting the recognition through the school and social media, that’s the biggest thing for the kids.”



The Baker Hornets are the only varsity wrestling team in Mobile County, Davidson added a JV team this past year.

2020 Baker Hornets Stats:

39 Total wrestlers

22 Varsity and 17 JV

7A Region 1 champs

24-0 regular Season

Elite 8 in Team duals

8 Wrestlers with 20+ wins

15 Wrestlers with 15+ wins

Junior – 126lbs weight class Cedric Abney 29-1 record

Senior- 132lbs weight class Riely Weyrowske 21-6

Junior – 106lbs weight class Ray Sears 25-6