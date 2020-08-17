Baker kicker may be X-Factor for the Hornets this fall

“That’s a huge weapon for us. Peyton Engel kicked for us last year and saved some games for us. That’s a huge weapon to have,” said Coach Normand.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “It’s a meat grinder. There’s never an easy Friday night,” said Coach Normand.

Playing in 7A Region 1 is a tough task. Preparing for that schedule each year is a challenge, and this year Baker head coach Steve Normand has to prepare his team for the uncertainty each day brings.

“We never know what’s going to happen, we don’t know if the state will shut us down or what will happen, we just take every day as a blessing to be out here. We want to take advantage of every day to get better,” said Coach Normand.

Coach Normand enters his second full season as the head coach of the Hornets, and is looking to build off of consecutive 5-5 campaigns.

“We have to get better every day, we need to improve on 5-5, that’s an unacceptable season for anybody,” said Coach Normand.

The Hornets will have a new quarterback this season, but it’s a special teams star that could prove to be Baker’s X-Factor this fall.

“That’s a huge weapon for us. Peyton Engel kicked for us last year and saved some games for us. That’s a huge weapon to have,” said Coach Normand.

Engel came up big for the Hornets last season and made this 60 yard field goal during a workout this summer. He’s preparing for his senior season, and hoping he can put on a show for the Baker fans.

“When I have the chance during warm up, I try to hit a 50 yard bomb,” said Engel. “You have to put on a show for the fans.”