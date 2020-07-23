AHSAA releases ‘best practice’ guidelines for return of fall sports

Alabama plans to start fall high school sports on time, with competition beginning August 20th.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Thursday, Alabama High School Athletic Association Executive Director Steve Savarese held a press conference outlining Alabama’s return to play plan for high school sports this fall.

Some highlights from today’s press conference:

Fans will be allowed to attend fall high school sporting events. It will be up to individual schools and school districts to determine how many fans will be allowed to attend games. Both home and away teams must have the same rules in place for a given contest.

For football, the players box will be extended from the 10 yard line to the 10 yard line. One captain from each team will be present for the coin toss and timeouts will be two minutes long.

For swim and dive, athletes will be encouraged to arrive at the venue in competition attire.

Officials, coaches and anyone on the sidelines will be encouraged to wear a face mask.

Schools starting the year with virtual learning will still be allowed to play fall sports.

A full list of their ‘best practice’ guidelines can be found on the AHSAA website.

