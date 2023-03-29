MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Mobile Monday, April 17 as part of their World Tour.

The “worldwide icons” will perform in the Mitchell Center on the University of South Alabama campus at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online. The public has several different options for tickets. You can buy a normal ticket, a Magic Pass, Meet and Greet or Celebrity Court Pass ticket.

Magic Pass

5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

$20

“Bring the fam and join the Harlem Globetrotters and Washington Generals on the court before the game to show your skills, shoot some hoops, and get player autographs and photos!”

Meet and Greet

6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

$30

“Before you see them on the court, take an exclusive look at some of the behind-the-court magic that makes the Globetrotters unforgettable! A limited number of fans will get to interact with some of your favorite Globetrotters stars, get the inside scoop and take photos – plus receive a commemorative lanyard!”

Celebrity Court Pass

$100

“The best access for the biggest fans! Celebrity Court Pass gets you on the court for an up-close view of the Harlem Globetrotters during their pregame warm-ups! You’ll have exclusive access interact with the entire team while they warm-up their World Record-breaking shots, snap on-court photos and receive a commemorative lanyard!”

A full roster of the Globetrotters is available. You can see where else the Globetrotters are performing during their World Tour.